England have suffered further withdrawals from their squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

Harlequins winger Louis Lynagh has been ruled out of the Twickenham clash having tested positive for COVID-19.

Number-8 Alex Dombrandt is also a doubt, having tested positive on Friday.

Advertisement

Ireland continue their preparations today, with Munster prop Jeremy Loughman having joined the squad in place of the injured Andrew Porter.