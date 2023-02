England have started their Women's T20 World Cup cricket campaign with a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the West Indies.

They restricted their opponents to 135 for 7, before passing their total with 33 balls to spare.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored with an unbeaten 40 with the bat.

Five-time champions Australia are taking on New Zealand in today's other match in South Africa.