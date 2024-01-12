England prop announces retirement from international rugby

England prop Mako Vunipola has announced his retirement from international rugby.
The 32-year old was forced to miss the World Cup due to back surgery, but was believed to be in Steve Borthwick’s plans for the Six Nations.
Advertisement
England prop Mako Vunipola has announced his retirement from international rugby.
The 32-year old was forced to miss the World Cup due to back surgery, but was believed to be in Steve Borthwick’s plans for the Six Nations.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus