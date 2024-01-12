Advertisement
Sport

England prop announces retirement from international rugby

Jan 12, 2024 17:24 By radiokerrysport
England prop announces retirement from international rugby
England prop Mako Vunipola has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 32-year old was forced to miss the World Cup due to back surgery, but was believed to be in Steve Borthwick’s plans for the Six Nations.

