England make one change ahead of Wales clash

England head coach Steve Borthwick's made one change for their clash in Cardiff.
Winger Anthony Watson will make his first start in almost two years, replacing Ollie Hassell-Collins.
Advertisement
England head coach Steve Borthwick's made one change for their clash in Cardiff.
Winger Anthony Watson will make his first start in almost two years, replacing Ollie Hassell-Collins.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus