Advertisement
Sport

England make one change ahead of Wales clash

Feb 23, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrypodcast
England make one change ahead of Wales clash England make one change ahead of Wales clash
Share this article

England head coach Steve Borthwick's made one change for their clash in Cardiff.

Winger Anthony Watson will make his first start in almost two years, replacing Ollie Hassell-Collins.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus