England kick off bid for World Cup glory today

England kick off their bid for World Cup glory against Iran in Qatar today.

The Group B match starts at 1pm.

England will be without injured duo James Maddison and Kyle Walker for the game.

The other match in that group involves Wales and the United States from 7pm.

It's Wales' first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1958 and Gareth Bale will skipper the side.

After Ecuador won yesterday, Senegal and the Netherlands will attempt to join them at the top of Group A.

They meet at 4pm.