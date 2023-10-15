England into World Cup semis

England are through to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Steve Borthwick's side held off a late Fiji fightback to win their quarter-final tie by 30 points to 24.

Owen Farrell kicked a penalty and a drop goal to edge his side in front late on, after Fiji levelled the game at 24 points apiece.

Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant ran in the tries for England in the opening half.

Later tonight, two of the tournament favourites do battle in Paris.

The holders, South Africa, take on France from 8pm for a place in the last four.