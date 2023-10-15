Advertisement
Sport

England into World Cup semis

Oct 15, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrysport
England into World Cup semis
Share this article

England are through to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Steve Borthwick's side held off a late Fiji fightback to win their quarter-final tie by 30 points to 24.

Owen Farrell kicked a penalty and a drop goal to edge his side in front late on, after Fiji levelled the game at 24 points apiece.

Advertisement

Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant ran in the tries for England in the opening half.

Later tonight, two of the tournament favourites do battle in Paris.

The holders, South Africa, take on France from 8pm for a place in the last four.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cougars lose at Carlow
Advertisement
McCabe scores in Arsenal win
East Kerry paired with Rathmore
Advertisement

Recommended

East Kerry paired with Rathmore
Kerry natives honoured at awards
Road reopens following fatal crash
Rangers appoint Clement
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus