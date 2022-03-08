Advertisement
England head coach calls Ireland "the most cohesive side in the world"

Mar 8, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
England head coach Eddie Jones has called Ireland "the most cohesive side in the world" ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday.

Both countries are still in with a chance of winning the title heading into the match at Twickenham.

Jones says they're fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead

Ireland are due to hold a press briefing this afternoon.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley and lock Brian Deeny have signed senior contracts with Leinster.

Both players have been in the academy in recent years.

