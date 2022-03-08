England head coach calls Ireland "the most cohesive side in the world"

England head coach Eddie Jones has called Ireland "the most cohesive side in the world" ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday.
Both countries are still in with a chance of winning the title heading into the match at Twickenham.
Jones says they're fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead
Advertisement
Ireland are due to hold a press briefing this afternoon.
==
Scrum-half Cormac Foley and lock Brian Deeny have signed senior contracts with Leinster.
Advertisement
Both players have been in the academy in recent years.