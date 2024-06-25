England Euro 2024 group concludes tonight

Italy are into the last 16 of the European Championship after earning a 1-1 draw against Croatia with a 98th minute goal.

Mattia Zaccagni was the hero and Croatia are highly unlikely to progress as a third placed team from Group B.

Spain had already topped the Group and their second string side beat Albania 1-nil - with Ferran Torres on the mark.

Advertisement

Italy's reward for finishing second is a tie with Switzerland.

England have now qualified for the last 16, but they can top Group C today and avoid Germany in the knockout stage by beating Slovenia.

That match kicks off in Cologne at 8 o'clock, with Denmark playing Serbia at the same time in Munich.

Advertisement

England midfielder Declan Rice says there are quality teams in the competition

The final Group D matches begin at 5pm.

Kylian Mbappe won't be risked for France against Poland in Dortmund, while the Netherlands play Austria in Berlin.