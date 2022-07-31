England chasing Euros glory

England have a fully fit squad ahead of the Women's Euros final against Germany.
The match takes place at a sold out Wembley Stadium - with the hosts hoping to win the tournament for the first time.
Kick off in that game is at 5pm.
