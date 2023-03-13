England centre out of Six Nations clash with Ireland

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash with Ireland because of a hamstring issue.

He picked up the injury during Saturday's 53-10 loss to France at Twickenham.

Guy Porter has been drafted into a 36-man training squad as centre cover, with Manu Tuilagi also available having completed his suspension for dangerous play.

Advertisement

Rugby's world governing body has called on its member nations to sign up to a new tackle height trial in a bid to reduce concussions.

World Rugby want players to use the "belly tackle' technique in the community game to stop an increasing amount of head injuries.

It would mean any contact above the sternum would be seen as foul play.