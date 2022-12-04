England bid for quarter finals spot tonight

England will bid for a place in the quarter finals of the World Cup later today.

They face Senegal at 7pm in Qatar.

England captain Harry Kane has yet to score a goal in the tournament, but he's hoping to put that right

The match is preceded by the last 16 meeting of defending champions France and Poland from 3pm.

Last night, Argentina defeated Australia by 2 goals to 1.

Lionel Messi scored on the day of his 1000th career appearance.

Argentina will now play the Netherlands in the last eight on Friday night.