Advertisement
Sport

England bid for quarter finals spot tonight

Dec 4, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
England bid for quarter finals spot tonight England bid for quarter finals spot tonight
Share this article

England will bid for a place in the quarter finals of the World Cup later today.

They face Senegal at 7pm in Qatar.

England captain Harry Kane has yet to score a goal in the tournament, but he's hoping to put that right

Advertisement

The match is preceded by the last 16 meeting of defending champions France and Poland from 3pm.

Last night, Argentina defeated Australia by 2 goals to 1.

Lionel Messi scored on the day of his 1000th career appearance.

Advertisement

Argentina will now play the Netherlands in the last eight on Friday night.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus