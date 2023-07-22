European champions England begin their Women’s World Cup campaign this morning.
They take on Haiti in Brisbane from 10.30.
The other game in Group D sees Denmark play China in Perth - that kicks off at 1.
Advertisement
European champions England begin their Women’s World Cup campaign this morning.
They take on Haiti in Brisbane from 10.30.
The other game in Group D sees Denmark play China in Perth - that kicks off at 1.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus