England begin their Women’s World Cup campaign this morning

Jul 22, 2023 08:59 By radiokerrysport
England begin their Women's World Cup campaign this morning
European champions England begin their Women’s World Cup campaign this morning.

They take on Haiti in Brisbane from 10.30.

The other game in Group D sees Denmark play China in Perth - that kicks off at 1.

