Advertisement
Sport

England begin Euros campaign this evening

Jun 16, 2024 09:52 By radiokerrysport
England begin Euros campaign this evening
Share this article

((Pol v Net starts 1400, Slo v Den 1700, Ser v Eng 2000))

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia tonight as one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Italy, who beat England in the Euro 2020 final, started with a 2-1 win against Albania.

Advertisement

They recovered from conceding the fastest goal in the Championships history after just 23 seconds.

In the other game in their group, Spain eased past Croatia 3-nil.

Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1.

Advertisement

Today's other matches see Poland take on the Netherlands and Slovenia face Denmark.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Brighton appoint Hurzeler as new head coach
Advertisement
Head of the Lake Regatta Preview
Kerry V Louth Preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Brighton appoint Hurzeler as new head coach
Minister for Education welcomes scholarships to mark Muckross House anniversary
Head of the Lake Regatta Preview
Switzerland off to a flyer in Euro 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus