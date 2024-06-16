England begin Euros campaign this evening

((Pol v Net starts 1400, Slo v Den 1700, Ser v Eng 2000))

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia tonight as one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Italy, who beat England in the Euro 2020 final, started with a 2-1 win against Albania.

They recovered from conceding the fastest goal in the Championships history after just 23 seconds.

In the other game in their group, Spain eased past Croatia 3-nil.

Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1.

Today's other matches see Poland take on the Netherlands and Slovenia face Denmark.