England become first away side to complete a 3-nil series whitewash in Pakistan

England have become the first away cricket side to complete a 3-nil series whitewash in Pakistan.
Set 167 to win in Karachi, they scored the remaining 55 runs they needed inside just 38 minutes to win by eight wickets.
