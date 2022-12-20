Advertisement
England become first away side to complete a 3-nil series whitewash in Pakistan

Dec 20, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
England have become the first away cricket side to complete a 3-nil series whitewash in Pakistan.

Set 167 to win in Karachi, they scored the remaining 55 runs they needed inside just 38 minutes to win by eight wickets.

