England beaten by Scotland

Feb 6, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Scotland beat England 20 points to 17 at Murrayfield to claim the Calcutta Cup.

France and Scotland meet in Six Nations action at the Stade de France from 3 o'clock this afternoon.

