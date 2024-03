((Sco v Fra 1415, Eng v Wal 1645))

England will be without Sarah Beckett when they aim to continue their winning start to rugby union's Women's Six Nations this afternoon against Wales.

The number eight is serving a three-week suspension after a red card for a dangerous clear-out in their opening 48-nil thrashing of Italy.

Advertisement

Two teams who also claimed victory in the opening round meet in the day's other game - as Scotland face France.