England scored 14 tries - their most in a single Women's World Cup match - to get their tournament up and running with an 84-19 thrashing of Fiji.

Claudia MacDonald scored four of them in Auckland.

Hosts New Zealand started their title defence with a 41-17 win over Australia.

Advertisement

France beat South Africa 40-points-to-5.

Wales and Scotland begin their campaign tomorrow - against each other.