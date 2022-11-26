England all but through; pivotal day for Argentina

England are all-but assured of a place in the last-16 at the World Cup, despite last night’s disappointing performance.

Gareth Southgate’s side were held to a goalless draw by the United States.

However, it will take a four-goal defeat to Wales on Tuesday to prevent England from reaching the second round.

It could be a pivotal evening for Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup hopes tonight.

Having surprisingly lost their opening Group C game to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Scaloni’s charges face Mexico in Lusail from 7.

Saudi Arabia will look to follow that Argentina win when they take on Poland from 1.

The first game of the day is in Group D, and sees Tunisia take on Australia.

Then defending champions France will hope to make it two-wins from two as they face Denmark.