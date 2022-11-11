Encouraging start for Harrington on Champions Tour

Padraig Harrington has made an encouraging start at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the Champions Tour.

He's one shot off the lead on five-under-par in Arizona, after an opening round of 66.

The Dubliner still has a chance to win the Charles Schwab Cup, which is the Order of Merit title.

But Steven Alker - who leads the overall standings - has a share of the lead on six-under.

Harrington must win this week's tournament to have any chance of reaching the top of the rankings.

The LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship gets underway in Florida today.

Yesterday's play was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions and the competition has been reduced to 54 holes.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both in the field.