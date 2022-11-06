Advertisement
Emery era at Villa starts with win

Nov 6, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Unai Emery's made the perfect start as Aston Villa manager with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in his first game in charge.

Newcastle have beaten Southampton 4-1 to consolidate their position in the Champions League places.

