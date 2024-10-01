Emerging Ireland team named

Zac Ward’s meteoric rise from the Sevens scene to the 15s continues.

The Ulster player has been named on the left wing for Emerging Ireland’s first game of their South African tour against the Pumas.

Leinster’s Rob Russell starts on the right wing, in a back three that also contains Munster full-back Ben O’Connor.

Munster’s Sean O’Brien and Leinster’s Hugh Gavin form a centre partnership, with Sam Prendergast joined by Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine in the half-backs.

Mark Donnelly, Stephen Smyth and Jack Aungier make up the front row.

Harry Sheridan and Darragh Murray pack down in the second row.

Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu’s named at blindside flanker, Alex Kendellen captains the team from openside, and Leinster’s James Culhane is number-8.

=====

Thaakir Abrahams will miss Munster’s visit of the Ospreys to Thomond Park - he requires a scan after picking up an injury last week.

Liam Coombes, Ruadhan Quinn and Shane Daly are also out of Saturday’s game.

=====

Stuart McCloskey is out of Ulster’s URC game with the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

The Ireland centre sustained knee and ankle injuries in last weekend’s defeat to the Emirates Lions.

====

Connacht prop Sam Illo is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He’s seeing a specialist today after suffering an ankle ligament injury in Saturday’s URC win over the Sharks.

But having missed that game in Galway, Shayne Bolton and Joe Joyce have returned to training following respective knee and neck issues.