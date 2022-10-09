Emerging Ireland round off tour of South Africa this afternoon

Emerging Ireland round off their tour of South Africa this afternoon.
Simon Easterby's side face the Cheetahs from 2pm Irish time.
Max Deegan will captain the team from the back row, as they look for a third successive victory.
