Kilkenny's Gavin Holohan scored two penalties as League Two Grimsby Town shocked Premier League Southampton 2-1.

Grimsby will face a trip to Brighton in the last eight.

Sheffield United upset Tottenham by 1 goal to nil to earn a quarter final tie with Blackburn Rovers.

Burnley's reward for a 1-nil defeat of Fleetwood is a meeting with Manchester City.