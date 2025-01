Gordon Elliott is celebrating his fifth win in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Chase this afternoon.

His mount, The Yellow Clay took the feature at the County Kildare track following a track inspection this morning.

Supersundae for Willie Mullins could only manage second while Elliott's other horse Wingmen was third.

Advertisement

The latest at the track, the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle was won by Dr Churchill with jockey Cian Cullinan on board.