Advertisement
Sport

Ellen Keane's Paralympics journey over

Sep 3, 2024 12:19 By radiokerrynews
Ellen Keane's Paralympics journey over
Share this article

Ellen Keane's Paralympics journey is over.

16 years after her debut in Beijing, the Dublin native, who won gold in Tokyo, had her final swim in Paris today, finishing sixth in the heats of the women's S9 100 metres backstroke.

Elsewhere in the Pool, Barry McClements qualified for the final of the men's S9 100 metre backstroke by finishing fourth in his heat.

Advertisement

Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady both made it through to the final of the women's S6 50 metres butterfly.

And fresh from her silver medal the other day, Roisin Ni Riain has reached the decider of the SM13 200 metre individual medley.

On the track, Dublin's Orla Comerford won her T13 100 metres heat.

Advertisement

Her final takes place this evening.

In Equestrian, Kate Kerr Horan and Jessica McKenna didn't qualify from the Grade 3 individual event.

Michael Murphy is in a Grade 1 contest later.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Considine called up to Ireland squad
Advertisement
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship to begin this week
US Open quarter finals get underway later
Advertisement

Recommended

Considine called up to Ireland squad
Tralee councillor urging supermarkets to accommodate home delivery customers with Deposit Re-Turn Scheme recycling
Relics of St Bernadette to visit Tralee next week
Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus