Ellen Keane's Paralympics journey over

Ellen Keane's Paralympics journey is over.

16 years after her debut in Beijing, the Dublin native, who won gold in Tokyo, had her final swim in Paris today, finishing sixth in the heats of the women's S9 100 metres backstroke.

Elsewhere in the Pool, Barry McClements qualified for the final of the men's S9 100 metre backstroke by finishing fourth in his heat.

Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady both made it through to the final of the women's S6 50 metres butterfly.

And fresh from her silver medal the other day, Roisin Ni Riain has reached the decider of the SM13 200 metre individual medley.

On the track, Dublin's Orla Comerford won her T13 100 metres heat.

Her final takes place this evening.

In Equestrian, Kate Kerr Horan and Jessica McKenna didn't qualify from the Grade 3 individual event.

Michael Murphy is in a Grade 1 contest later.