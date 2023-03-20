El Clasico victory for Barca

Barcelona boosted their hopes of securing the La Liga title last night.
An added time winner from Franck Kessie gave the leaders a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico.
The result leaves Barca 12 points clear at the top.
