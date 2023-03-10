Advertisement
Sport

Eight-race card is off at quarter to 5 at Dundalk

Mar 10, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Eight-race card is off at quarter to 5 at Dundalk Eight-race card is off at quarter to 5 at Dundalk
Share this article

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first is off at quarter-to-5.

The track has been given the all-clear after a check following last night's inclement weather.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus