Egan to depart Sheffield Utd

John Egan has confirmed his release by Sheffield United after six years at the club.

The Republic of Ireland international had 224 appearances for The Blades.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Egan said the memories that he and the club made will live with him forever.

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton.

He's returning to Villa Park having spent time on loan with the club in 2021.

Barkley impressed for Luton last season, but was unable to prevent them from Premier League relegation.