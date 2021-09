John Egan has been named as Irelands player of the year.

Egan and Denise O'Sullivan took top honours in the 31st FAI International Football Awards.

Defender, Egan won the Men's Senior Player of the Year, while playmaker O'Sullivan won the Women's Senior Player of the Year for the second time.

The Young Player of the Year Award was won by Dara O'Shea.