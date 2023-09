John Egan has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of the Republic of Ireland's European qualifiers next week.

The Sheffield United defender left the fray during the Blades 2-all draw with Everton in the Premier League earlier today.

Egan was named in Stephen Kenny's squad on Thursday for the games against France and the Netherlands.

Advertisement

In the Championship, Gavin Bazunu was in goal for Southampton as they slumped to a five-nil defeat to Sunderland.