The EFL says it's "incredibly frustrated" that goal-line technology failed in a Championship match - denying Huddersfield a goal against Blackpool.

They went on to lose yesterday's match 1-nil.

Operators Hawk-Eye have told the EFL "multiple factors" stopped the ball from being tracked correctly, so a signal wasn't sent to the referee.

Advertisement

The Football League's ordering a full review - but the result still stands.