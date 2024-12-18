Advertisement
Sport

EFL Cup Continues Tonight

Dec 18, 2024 10:57 By radiokerrysport
EFL Cup Continues Tonight
Liverpool continue their EFL Cup defence this evening,

The Premier League leaders travel to St Mary's for a quarter-final meeting with Southampton from 8.

2023 finalists Newcastle are looking for their major trophy since 1955, they take on Brentford at St. James' Park from 7.45.

And boss, Eddie Howe is keen for the Magpies to end their trophy drought.

Arsenal will hope to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2022 - the Gunners host Crystal Palace from half 7.

Mikel Arteta's side have won just once in their last three matches - and have been criticised for a lack of goals from open play.

But the manager has backed his players to rediscover their scoring form:

