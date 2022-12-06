Advertisement
Eddie Jones sacked

Dec 6, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Eddie Jones sacked
Eddie Jones has been sacked as the head coach of the England rugby team.

The Rugby Football Union have acted ahead of next year's World Cup following a poor run of form which saw England lose to Argentina and South Africa in November.

Australian Jones took over in 2015 and brought England to Grand Slam glory in his first Six Nations Championship.

In all, England would win three Six Nations titles under his watch and they reached the final of the 2019 World Cup, which they lost to the Springboks.

Steve Borthwick is being tipped to replace Jones, with Richard Cockerill put in temporary charge.

