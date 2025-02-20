Easterby Makes 7 Changes As Sheehan Captains Ireland

There are seven changes in all for the win against Scotland last time out, with Sheehan in for Ronan Kelleher in the number two shirt.

Thomas Clarkson gets his maiden start for Ireland at tighthead prop, with Joe McCarthy replacing James Ryan in the second-row.

With regular skipper Calean Doris ruled out with a knee injury, there's a start in the back-row for Jack Conan.

Garry Ringrose's inclusion at outside centre sees Robbie Henshaw switch to 12, the fit again Mack Hansen comes in on the right wing while Jamie Osborne starts at full-back.

Jack Boyle will earn his first cap if he comes off the bench.

Ireland V wales at 2.15 this Saturday

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(5)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(65)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(79)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(38)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(5)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(40)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(72)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(29)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(4)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(16)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(58)

6. Peter Oï¿½Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(111)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(70)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(48)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(2)

17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)*

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(48)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(69)

20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(122)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(21)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(62)