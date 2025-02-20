Advertisement
Sport

Easterby Makes 7 Changes As Sheehan Captains Ireland

Feb 20, 2025 17:55 By brendan
Easterby Makes 7 Changes As Sheehan Captains Ireland
Share this article

There are seven changes in all for the win against Scotland last time out, with Sheehan in for Ronan Kelleher in the number two shirt.

Thomas Clarkson gets his maiden start for Ireland at tighthead prop, with Joe McCarthy replacing James Ryan in the second-row.

With regular skipper Calean Doris ruled out with a knee injury, there's a start in the back-row for Jack Conan.

Advertisement

Garry Ringrose's inclusion at outside centre sees Robbie Henshaw switch to 12, the fit again Mack Hansen comes in on the right wing while Jamie Osborne starts at full-back.

Jack Boyle will earn his first cap if he comes off the bench.

Ireland V wales at 2.15 this Saturday

Advertisement

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(5)
14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(65)
12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(79)
11. James Lowe (Leinster)(38)
10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(5)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(40)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(72)
2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(29)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(4)
4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(16)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(58)
6. Peter Oï¿½Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(111)
7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(70)
8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(48)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(2)
17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)*
18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(48)
19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(69)
20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)
21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(122)
22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(21)
23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(62)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

LGFA Camogie And GAA Remain On Track To Integrate By 2027
Advertisement
Premier League In Dublin Tonight
Ó Sé Believes Goalkeepers Still Needs Some Work In New Rules
Advertisement

Recommended

LGFA Camogie And GAA Remain On Track To Integrate By 2027
Kerry Co-op Chair criticises media for printing names and addresses of shareholders
Ambitious Cliff Coast plan launched to promote North Kerry internationally
Two people appear in court charged in connection with string of Tralee thefts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus