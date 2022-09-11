Advertisement
Sport

East Kerry Too Strong For Kerins O'Rahillys

Sep 11, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry Too Strong For Kerins O'Rahillys East Kerry Too Strong For Kerins O'Rahillys
Share this article

East Kerry crushed Kerins O'Rahillys in Group 2 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They romped to a 2-20 to 1-11 victory in Round 1 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus