East Kerry Too Strong For Kerins O'Rahillys

East Kerry crushed Kerins O'Rahillys in Group 2 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.
They romped to a 2-20 to 1-11 victory in Round 1 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Advertisement
East Kerry crushed Kerins O'Rahillys in Group 2 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.
They romped to a 2-20 to 1-11 victory in Round 1 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus