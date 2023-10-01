Advertisement
East Kerry take top spot in County Championship Group 1

Oct 1, 2023 14:57 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry take top spot in County Championship Group 1
East Kerry have won Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Group 1.

They defeated Templenoe 1-13 to 12 points, having led by 7 points to 6 at half-time.

The 1/4 final draw will be on Radio Kerry at 6.40 on Monday.

