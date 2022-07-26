Advertisement
Sport

East Kerry set to be at full strength for County Final

Jul 26, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry set to be at full strength for County Final
East Kerry look set to be at full strength for the County U21 Football Final.

Tomorrow at Austin Stack Park in Tralee they go up against North Kerry, at 7:30.

East Kerry boss Jerry O'Sullivan

