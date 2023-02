First team named will be at home unless otherwise stated

All games Sunday’s at 12 noon unless otherwise stated

Division 1A

Rd 3 19th February

Kilcummin V Legion

Firies V Kenmare

Gneeveguilla Bye

Division 1B

Rd 3 19th February

Glenflesk V Listry Venue Listry

Fossa V Rathmore Friday 17th 8pm Rathmore

Dr Crokes Bye

Division 2

Rd3 19th February

Currow V Cordal Saturday 18th 4pm

Spa V Scartaglin Friday 17th 7-45pm.

Kilgarvan Bye