East Kerry Junior Final takes place tomorrow

Dec 27, 2024 12:37 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry Junior Final takes place tomorrow
The O'Sullivan Cup final takes place tomorrow in East Kerry

The Junior final is between Kilcummin and Glenflesk.

Kilcummin have home advantage for the final which throws in at 1pm tomorrow

