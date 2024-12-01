Advertisement
East Kerry honours for Rathmore

Dec 1, 2024
East Kerry honours for Rathmore
Rathmore took the honours in the East Kerry Senior Football Championship Final.

At Fitzgerald Stadium they defeated Kilcummin 1-12 to 2-7.

Points from Paul O'Shea and Keelan O'Shea had Kilcummin in front before Ciaran Collins halved the deficit after 5 minutes. Rathmore were on terms at 2 points apiece after 9 minutes thanks to a Shane Ryan free. Kilcummin had the next 3 scores and opened up a 5 points to 2 lead by the 21st minute. Back to back Rathmore points cut the deficit to the minimum by the 26 minute mark. Disaster then struck for Rathmore. A Brendan Kealy effort for a point dropped short, Matt Keane on hand to goal for Kilcummin to give them a 4 point advantage. That was the final score of the period; Kilcummin were leading 1-6 to 0-4.

A Shane Ryan point at the start of the second half for Rathmore cut the Kilcummin lead. Rathmore then goaled, Alan Dineen the beneficiary of a speculative ball sent in. Kilcummin hit back with a goal of their own, Matt Keane notching his second of the day. Kilcummin 2-6 Rathmore 1-5. Rathmore had the next two points and it was 2-6 to 1-7 after 40 minutes. Rathmore then cut that lead in half. With 7 minutes to go Rathmore equalised; 2-6 to 1-9. Rathmore kicked on, Marl Reen and Paul Murphy putting them 2 in front. Paul O'Shea halved that deficit in the first added on minute. Paul Murphy then doubled the Rathmore advantage once more and they won by 2 in the finish.

