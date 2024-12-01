East Kerry honours for Rathmore

Rathmore took the honours in the East Kerry Senior Football Championship Final.

At Fitzgerald Stadium they defeated Kilcummin 1-12 to 2-7.

Points from Paul O'Shea and Keelan O'Shea had Kilcummin in front before Ciaran Collins halved the deficit after 5 minutes. Rathmore were on terms at 2 points apiece after 9 minutes thanks to a Shane Ryan free. Kilcummin had the next 3 scores and opened up a 5 points to 2 lead by the 21st minute. Back to back Rathmore points cut the deficit to the minimum by the 26 minute mark. Disaster then struck for Rathmore. A Brendan Kealy effort for a point dropped short, Matt Keane on hand to goal for Kilcummin to give them a 4 point advantage. That was the final score of the period; Kilcummin were leading 1-6 to 0-4.

Advertisement

A Shane Ryan point at the start of the second half for Rathmore cut the Kilcummin lead. Rathmore then goaled, Alan Dineen the beneficiary of a speculative ball sent in. Kilcummin hit back with a goal of their own, Matt Keane notching his second of the day. Kilcummin 2-6 Rathmore 1-5. Rathmore had the next two points and it was 2-6 to 1-7 after 40 minutes. Rathmore then cut that lead in half. With 7 minutes to go Rathmore equalised; 2-6 to 1-9. Rathmore kicked on, Marl Reen and Paul Murphy putting them 2 in front. Paul O'Shea halved that deficit in the first added on minute. Paul Murphy then doubled the Rathmore advantage once more and they won by 2 in the finish.