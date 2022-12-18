East Kerry honours for Crokes

Dr.Crokes have retained the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored By Aquila Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family.

The final at Fitzgerald Stadium saw them overcome Spa 1-18 to 1-7 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

The game saw a blistering start by Crokes, registering a goal and 4 points without reply by the 5 minute mark. Mikey Casey goaled after a lovely lay off from Tony Brosnan for the opening score of the game while Crokes also passed up two other goal chances. Spa then posted their first point of the day but Crokes hit 3 more of their own to open up a 1-7 to 0-1 advantage by the quarter hour mark. The lead increased to 1-10 to 3 points come half-time, making the second half a formality.

The standout moment from that second period was a Dara Moynihan goal for Spa, but there was no denying Crokes yet another East Kerry title. Crokes. Crokes pair Tony Brosnan and Kieran O'Leary were red carded late on.