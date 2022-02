Fixtures have been confirmed for this week in the Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League.

Games Sunday at noon unless stated, with first named at home

Division 1A

Gneeveguilla vs Killcummin

Kenmare vs Listry

Friday at 7.30 Dr Crokes v Listry

Division 1 B

Glenfesk vs Cordal

Rathmore vs Legion

Division 2.

Scartaglin vs Cordal

Currow vs Firies

Fossa vs Killgarvan