East Kerry edge into County Senior football final

East Kerry are into the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship final.

A point deep into added on time gave them a 1-9 to 1-8 victory over Dingle in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Dingle were playing with the aid of a strong breeze behind them in the first period and Paul Geaney had the first score of the game for them. However, East Kerry were soon in front thanks to scores by Paul Murphy and David Clifford. A superb Paul Geaney brought Dingle level at 2 points apiece after 7 minutes. An entertaining start to the encounter continued as Paudie Clifford edged East Kerry in front once more. 2 point blank saves by Gavin Curran in one incident kept the Dingle goal intact in the 17th minute and it remained 3 points to 2. Tom O'Sullivan had Dingle level in the 21st minute. With the rain coming down Paul Geaney nudged Dingle in front at 4 points to 3. Dylan Geaney then spurned a Dingle goal chance, blazing over to double their lead instead.

It was all East Kerry upon the resumption and they had two points within 3 minutes to draw level. A goal out of nothing then put Dingle in front. It looked as though Paul Geaney was on for a point but he worked it into Dylan Geaney who shot home. The lead was so short lived as East Kerry went right down the other end to equalise through Paudie Clifford. Here's how those goals came to be

After Paul Geaney subsequently put Dingle back in front at 1-6 to 1-5 East Kerry lost Ronan Buckley to a red card. 3 minutes later Ruairi Murphy had East Kerry level but Barry O'Sullivan then had Dingle back in front with 8 minutes to go. After Paudie Clifford levelled his inter county team-mate Tom O'Sullivan had Dingle ahead again, with 3 minutes remaining. East Kerry had an equaliser halfway through 4 minutes of added on time, courtesy of Paul O'Shea. A superb Paul Murphy kick from distance had East Kerry in front by 1-9 to 1-8 deep into added on time.