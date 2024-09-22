Advertisement
Sport

East Kerry defeat Milltown/Castlemaine to secure quarter final spot

Sep 22, 2024 15:50 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry defeat Milltown/Castlemaine to secure quarter final spot
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

East Kerry are straight through to the quarter finals of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship, defeating Milltown/Castlemaine on a score of East Kerry 0-16 Milltown Castlemaine 0-6.

Tim Moynihan reports from Austin Stack Park.

Advertisement
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry v Milltown/Castlemaine in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 2 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Templenoe into quarter finals of County Championship after Extra Time win
Advertisement
Dr Crokes advance to quarter final of County Championship
Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Advertisement

Recommended

Dr Crokes advance to quarter final of County Championship
Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Kerry FC Academy Review
Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus