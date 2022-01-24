East Kerry convention is held

The East Kerry GAA Convention was held in Currow Community Centre.
Humphrey Murphy, Currowm founder of the Board in 1925, was elected Vice Chairman.
President: Ger Galvin (Spa)
Vice presidents: Pat Favier (Glenflesk), Pat Sweeney (Fossa), Sean Kelly (killcummin), Dermot Griffin (Fossa), Tim Ryan (killcummin), john Leuihan (killcummin), Ger Galvin (Spa), Fr. Paddy O'Donoghue (Dr Crokes)
Chairman: Johnny Brosnan (Currow)
Vice chairman: John Dineen (Fossa)
Secretary: Noel Kennedy (Listry)
Assistant Secretary: Dermet O'Connor (Firies)
Treasurer: Domhnall O'Sullivan (Fossa)
PRO: Michael O'Mahony( Rathmore)
Hurling officer: John Kelly (St Pat's)
Scor Officer: Anne Holland (Spa)
Children's Officer: Ellen O'Keeffe (Gneeveguilla)