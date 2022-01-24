Advertisement
Sport

East Kerry convention is held

Jan 24, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry convention is held East Kerry convention is held
Share this article

The East Kerry GAA Convention was held in Currow Community Centre.

Humphrey Murphy, Currowm founder of the Board in 1925, was elected Vice Chairman.

President: Ger Galvin (Spa)

Advertisement

Vice presidents: Pat Favier (Glenflesk), Pat Sweeney (Fossa), Sean Kelly (killcummin), Dermot Griffin (Fossa), Tim Ryan (killcummin), john Leuihan (killcummin), Ger Galvin (Spa), Fr. Paddy O'Donoghue (Dr Crokes)

Chairman: Johnny Brosnan (Currow)

Vice chairman: John Dineen (Fossa)

Advertisement

Secretary: Noel Kennedy (Listry)

Assistant Secretary: Dermet O'Connor (Firies)

Treasurer: Domhnall O'Sullivan (Fossa)

Advertisement

PRO: Michael O'Mahony( Rathmore)

Hurling officer: John Kelly (St Pat's)

Scor Officer: Anne Holland (Spa)

Advertisement

Children's Officer: Ellen O'Keeffe (Gneeveguilla)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus