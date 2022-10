Mid Kerry will be an extremely difficult proposition in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship final.

That's according to East Kerry manager Jerry O'Sullivan ahead of the 2.15 showdown in Tralee on Sunday.

His side beat the same opposition in the final two years ago and are going for a 3rd title in 4 seasons.

O'Sullivan spoke with Tim Moynihan, firstly about Mid Kerry