East Kerry back in County final

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Kerry are one game away from retaining the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They're back in the final after beating Rathmore 1-16 to 1-10 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Rathmore's Shane Ryan opened the scoring with a point from a free from distance. Paudie Clifford levelled after 4 minutes, David Clifford then putting East Kerry ahead 4 minutes later. However, that lead disappeared in the 10th minute as Shane Ryan made it 2 points apiece. East Kerry nudged ahead just after the quarter hour mark, and quickly doubled their lead to 4 points to 2. Shane Ryan's third point of the half halved the deficit 5 minutes out from half time. However, almost immediately East Kerry goaled; David Clifford netting. That made it 1-4 to 0-3. Another Shane Ryan point cut that gap to 3 and that concluded the first half scoring.

East Kerry had the first 4 scores of the second period, opening up a 1-8 to 4 points advantage after 38 minutes. The lead was 8 at the three quarter stage; 1-09 to 4 points nd there was no way back for Rathmore. It was 17 minutes in before Rathmore got their first point of the half. East Kerry won by 6, Brendan O'Keeffe getting a late Rathmore consolation goal.