Early start for Dublin derby in Premier Division today

It's an early start for the Dublin derby in the League of Ireland Men's Premier Division today.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers do battle at Dalymount Park from 11:30 this morning.

St Pat's, meanwhile, will look to put their European heartbreak behind them.

Stephen Kenny's side welcome a resurgent Drogheda United to Richmond Park from 6.

Sligo Rovers are up to third in the League of Ireland Men's Premier Division.

John Russell's side saw off the challenge of Waterford with a 2-0 win at the Showgrounds.

Shamrock Rovers will round off their UEFA Conference League campaign with a trip to Chelsea in December.

The fixture schedule for Stephen Bradley's side was released last night.

They begin their adventure at home to Cypriot side APOEL on October 3rd, before a trip to Windsor Park to face Larne on October 24th.

The Hoops welcome Welsh club The New Saints on November 7th, before heading to Vienna to take on SK Rapid on November 28th.

Bosnian outfit Borac come to Tallaght on December 12th, before a big trip to London a week later.