Ireland international Keith Earls has confirmed his retirement from rugby with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old Munster back has played as a professional for 16-years and won his 101st Test cap in green at the Rugby World Cup.

It was a fourth World Cup for the Limerick native who scored 36 Test tries while he was also on the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam winning team.

Earls scored 64 tries in 202 appearances for Munster and is the province's second-highest try-scorer of all-time.