Éanna end Star’s unbeaten league run

Griffith College Éanna brought Belfast Star’s unbeaten run in this season’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League to an end after they recorded a 99-84 victory over the North Conference leaders in Coláiste Éanna on Saturday evening, while current MissQuote.ie Super League table toppers, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell survived a colossal challenge from Catalyst Fr. Mathews to edge an 85-84 win in their enthralling Cork derby.

Griffith College Éanna Head Coach, Darren McGovern singled out execution and team camaraderie as key factors in his side’s 99-84 victory over Belfast Star that marked an end to the North Conference leaders’ unbeaten run in this season’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League.

Despite Belfast’s De Ondre Jackson proving near-impossible to shackle, as he amassed 42 points, Éanna countered effectively with a good spread of scoring from the likes of Joshua Wilson (20 points) and Kristijan Andabaca, Neil Lynch and Sean Jenkins who served up a further 39 between them.

Advertisement

“I'm delighted” said McGovern after the game. “We've practiced and executed really well over the last three to four weeks and it's a credit to the players on how they have adapted and applied themselves.

“It's a great squad. They have each other’s backs and if we keep on covering each other and sharing the ball, we'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the league before the play-offs” he insisted.

Energywise Ireland Neptune were taken to overtime by UCC Demons, but prevailed 102-96 in a nailbiting Cork derby that saw Conor O’Sullivan and Ryan Downey plant timely three-pointers during the additional five minutes to help propel the homeside over the line in Neptune Stadium.

Advertisement

Andrew Gardner, Jordan Blount and Derek Murphy netted a total of 57 points for the home team that went a long way to countering the 62 put up by Seventh Woods, D’Andre Johnson and James Hannigan for UCC Demons.

"It was a resilient win, not the prettiest and one that we have to now build on” stressed Neptune Head Coach, Paul Kelleher, whose side will again meet UCC Demons in next month’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup semi-finals in Cork.

A big first-half performance by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors laid the groundwork for an 86-73 home win over Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig@MTU, with some solid scoring from Caleb Jordan (20 points), Rapolas Buivydas (17), Jarvis Doles and Ryan Leonard (14 apiece) helping see the hosts draw level with the defending champions at the top of the South Conference.

Advertisement

In another epic men’s top-flight match-up, Bright St Vincent’s fought back after shipping a huge 40 points in the opening quarter to edge a 107-105 victory over Templeogue, with Justin Sylver bagging 33 points and William Jenkins 27 for the visitors to Nord Anglia International School.

Chrishon Briggs chalked up 23 points and Christian Williams just one less as EJ Sligo All-Stars returned home from Jordanstown Sports Village celebrating an 86-69 triumph over Ulster University.

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell Head Coach, Liam Culloty hailed the resilience of his side as they clinched a thrilling 85-84 comeback win over Fr Mathews to remain top of the MissQuote.ie Super League.

Advertisement

Shannon Brady and Ariel Johnson proved quite a handful for Brunell under the posts in Saturday’s Cork derby in Fr Mathews Arena, mopping up a total of 29 rebounds and 45 points.

But again, the visitors demonstrated the tenacity which has served them well this season, clawing their way back for a victory in which Edel Thornton hit 23 points, including two huge late scores from outside the arc.

Kyaja Victoria Williams accounted for 16 rebounds, while Lauren Homan, Jayla Nacole Johnson and Danielle O’Leary also made significant contributions to their tally.

Advertisement

“I'm so proud of our group” smiled Culloty. “They never gave up fighting and we had to really battle right to the end.

“Edel hit two massive threes in the last minute and when we needed stops the most, we got them.

“Lauryn hit two clutch free throws to seal the game. It was an incredible finish and I’m so pleased that we kept our composure despite being behind for most of the game.”

FloMAX Liffey Celtics continue to snap at the heels of the current table toppers after they weathered a lively test by Ulster University to record an 86-74 victory at Jordanstown Sports Village.

Just as they did last week against University of Galway Mystics, Sorcha Tiernan, Tianna Ayulo and Alexandra Navarette all went heavy on the basket, totalling 71 points to see the Leixlip side home and dry.

Claire Melia dominated under the boards as she soaked up 18 rebounds and hit 26 points, while Jiselle Thomas top scored on 28 to help Pyrobel Killester maintain their own title challenge as they beat Trinity Meteors 94-71 in Coláiste Íosagáin.

Big first and third-quarter runs saw SETU Waterford Wildcats shake off University of Galway Mystics for a 92-65 win in Mercy Gym, with Kate Hickey and Jade Compton each putting up 21 points for the hosts, while Shanai'jah Davison weighed in with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Defending champions, The Address UCC Glanmire managed to keep a gritty DCU Mercy outfit at bay to earn a 74-65 victory in Upper Glanmire Sports Hall, as Amaya West emerged the game’s top scorer on 25 points, while Chelsey Shumpert and Amy Dooley served up a combined 30 points and 20 rebounds.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One, Limerick Celtics returned home from St Mary’s Hall with a 90-79 victory over joint North Conference leaders, Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers. Drogheda Wolves drew level with Portlaoise at the top following their 107-95 victory over Limerick Sport Eagles, while SETU Carlow ensured they remained out in front in the South Conference thanks to their 97-88 success away to Mater Private Malahide.

UCD Marian earned a 75-58 victory over Titans BC, SETU Waterford Vikings beat Joels Dublin Lions 81-74, Moy Tolka Rovers overcame Scotts Lakers Killarney 92-84 and Team NorthWest won out 77-62 against Killarney Cougars in what was a battle of the two bottom sides in each conference.

In MissQuote.ie Division One, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles recorded a convincing 92-70 win over Limerick Sport Huskies in the Virginia Show Centre, Oblate Dynamos returned to winning ways with an emphatic 79-50 victory at home to Moy Tolka Rovers and Phoenix Rockets beat Marble City Hawks 73-53 in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club.

Sunday’s two fixtures in this division saw Templeogue storm to a comprehensive 101-50 victory over SETU Carlow in Nord Anglia International School before Limerick Celtics got the better of Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 79-51 in Crescent College.

Futher in-depth Division One rights-free copy can be found on our website here.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday December 16th

Energywise Ireland Neptune 102 - 96 UCC Demons

Griffith College Éanna 99 - 84 Belfast Star

Templeogue 105 - 107 Bright St. Vincent’s

Ulster University 69 - 86 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 86 - 73 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig@MTU

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday December 16th

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 84 - 85 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

The Address UCC Glanmire 74 - 65 DCU Mercy

SETU Waterford Wildcats 92 - 65 University of Galway Mystics

Ulster University 74 - 86 FloMAX Liffey Celtics

Trinity Meteors 71 - 94 Pyrobel Killester

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday December 16th

Titans BC 58 - 75 UCD Marian

Mater Private Malahide 88 - 97 SETU Carlow

SETU Waterford Vikings 81 - 74 Joels Dublin Lions

Killarney Cougars 62 - 77 Team NorthWest

Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 79 - 90 Limerick Celtics

Moy Tolka Rovers 92 -84 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Drogheda Wolves 107 - 95 Limerick Sport Eagles

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday December 16th

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 92 - 70 Limerick Sport Huskies

Marble City Hawks 53 - 73 Phoenix Rockets

Oblate Dynamos 79 - 50 Moy Tolka Rovers

Sunday December 17th

Templeogue 101 - 50 SETU Carlow

Limerick Celtics 79 - 51 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions